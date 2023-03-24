Democratic Change Forces express support to protests against "Sainte-Lague"

Shafaq News/ The Democratic Change Forces on Friday announced their support for the protest movement scheduled for evening against the election law and the adoption of the Sainte-Lague formula, warning against the use of violence against peaceful protesters.

In a statement, the Democratic Change Forces said, "we stand with peaceful protesters and support the movement on March 24th evening," indicating that "the authorities have passed the election law, ignoring the political and popular objections to its draft, and the objections of many lawmakers, with clear violations of the constitution and several articles in the parliament's internal system."

"The Democratic Change Forces affirm their rejection of passing the law without taking into account the position and remarks of the opposition forces, whether inside or outside the parliament," it said, "we confirm our standing with opposition lawmakers and our protesting brothers who seek to express their rejection of passing the electoral law in its current format, in a movement they announced today, Friday, March 24th."

The Democratic Change Forces warned against "the use of violence against peaceful protesters who are moving according to their constitutional right."

The Democratic Change Forces coalition includes the Iraqi Communist Party, the Movement of Taking My Rights, the National House Party, the Iraqi Democratic Current, the October Democratic Movement, the Democratic Socialist Party, the Iraqi House Movement, and a number of independent figures and activists.

The Iraqi Parliament has set tomorrow, Saturday, as the date for a regular session to resolve the election law, and the agenda of the next Saturday's session scheduled for 8:30 pm includes a vote on the third amendment to the law on the elections of provincial councils and districts.

The parliament voted to adopt specific mechanisms for conducting elections, including the Sainte-Lague formula, which is a mathematical formula used to allocate seats in proportional representation electoral systems.