Demands for Al Sudani to fulfill pledges and disclose October events investigation results

Shafaq News / Al-Nakhil (the palm) Center for Journalism Rights and Freedoms urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani today, Wednesday, to fulfill his "commitment" to disclose the results of the investigation into the October protests on the anniversary of the "Sinak Massacre" in Baghdad.

The center stated, "Time is running out for AlSudani's pledge to reveal the results of the investigation into the October protest events."

The center continued, "Iraqis remember on this day, December 6, 2019 the Sinak Massacre, which occurred during the October protests and claimed the lives of dozens, including the journalist Ahmed Mahna."

"While we commemorate our fallen youth who sacrificed themselves for their rights, we remind Prime Minister Al Sudani to disclose the investigation results into the October protests, as he promised to reveal them before the end of this year, which is coming to a close."

The center concluded its statement by emphasizing, "Rights do not expire with time, and the blood of the youth and the innocent will remain a haunting specter for the murderers who tampered with the lives of Iraqis."

Furthermore, on October 1, 2019, Baghdad and nine Iraqi governorates in the central and southern regions witnessed popular protests, the most intense in Iraq's history, in an unprecedented civilian movement.

Over 600 protesters lost their lives, and around 25,000 were injured after Iraqi armed forces used live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas to suppress the demonstrators.