Delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga visits Baghdad to discuss ISIS's recent attacks

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga held talks with military leaders in Baghdad, following ISIS's violent attacks targeting areas surrounding the Kurdistan Region.

Security sources say that most of the recent attacks were most likely launched from the Qara Jokh mountain range between Nineveh and Kirkuk, which is a rugged area, suitable for ISIS terrorists to hide.

A statement by the Ministry of Peshmerga said that its delegation, headed by the Secretary-General of the Ministry, Jabbar Yawar, visited Baghdad today, and met officials of the Ministry of Defense and the Joint Operations Command.

The meeting discussed steps to increase coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to face terrorist threats and address the security gaps.