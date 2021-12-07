Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga visits Baghdad to discuss ISIS's recent attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-07T08:59:47+0000
Delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga visits Baghdad to discuss ISIS's recent attacks

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga held talks with military leaders in Baghdad, following ISIS's violent attacks targeting areas surrounding the Kurdistan Region.

 Security sources say that most of the recent attacks were most likely launched from the Qara Jokh mountain range between Nineveh and Kirkuk, which is a rugged area, suitable for ISIS terrorists to hide.

 A statement by the Ministry of Peshmerga said that its delegation, headed by the Secretary-General of the Ministry, Jabbar Yawar, visited Baghdad today, and met officials of the Ministry of Defense and the Joint Operations Command. 

 The meeting discussed steps to increase coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to face terrorist threats and address the security gaps.

related

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces reached an agreement to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-12-04 12:40:21
Peshmerga and Iraqi forces reached an agreement to confront ISIS

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-11-03 21:45:44
Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Peshmerga intensifies security measures and pursues ISIS cells at Kalar-Diyala

Date: 2021-05-01 12:58:43
Peshmerga intensifies security measures and pursues ISIS cells at Kalar-Diyala

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces discuss plans to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-12-04 08:51:03
Peshmerga and Iraqi forces discuss plans to confront ISIS

Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Date: 2021-02-18 17:06:41
Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

ISIS terrorists open fire at an army security point in between Nineveh and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-25 21:08:17
ISIS terrorists open fire at an army security point in between Nineveh and Erbil

An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-09 08:19:05
An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk