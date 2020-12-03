Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Delaying the disbursement of funds will affect the entire electoral process, MP warns

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-03T13:49:10+0000
Delaying the disbursement of funds will affect the entire electoral process, MP warns

Shafaq News / A member of the legal committee in the Iraqi parliament, Salim Hamza, warned of delaying the disbursement of the necessary funds to the election commission, pointing out that delaying it will directly and significantly affect holding the early elections on their scheduled date.

Hamza said told Shafaq News agency that the Parliament cannot pass the election financing law presented by the Iraqi government, because this is against the budget law, and the government can add this paragraph in one of the articles of the 2021 budget law”, adding, “holding early elections needs very large sums of money, and certainly delaying the disbursement of these funds to the Electoral Commission will directly affect the entire electoral process."

related

Iraqi MP: there is a contradiction between the reform paper and the borrowing law draft

Date: 2020-10-16 19:11:15
Iraqi MP: there is a contradiction between the reform paper and the borrowing law draft

Iraqi MP survives an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-10-19 18:39:18
Iraqi MP survives an assassination attempt