Delaying the disbursement of funds will affect the entire electoral process, MP warns

Shafaq News / A member of the legal committee in the Iraqi parliament, Salim Hamza, warned of delaying the disbursement of the necessary funds to the election commission, pointing out that delaying it will directly and significantly affect holding the early elections on their scheduled date.

Hamza said told Shafaq News agency that the Parliament cannot pass the election financing law presented by the Iraqi government, because this is against the budget law, and the government can add this paragraph in one of the articles of the 2021 budget law”, adding, “holding early elections needs very large sums of money, and certainly delaying the disbursement of these funds to the Electoral Commission will directly affect the entire electoral process."