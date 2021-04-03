Defense Ministry to deploy a thousand troops in northern Jalawla, MP of Diyala says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Defense approved deploying army troops in Diyala to secure the Sheikh Baba area in northern Jalawla, MP of Diyala revealed.

MP of Diyala, Ahmed Al-Jubouri, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Ministry of Defense will deploy 1000 soldiers in Northern Jalawla [Sheikh Baba] area, 75km to the northeast of Baquba, to contain the threats of ISIS in the villages and orchards, and curb the rocket and IED attacks launched by the terrorists of ISIS."

Al-Jubouri said that this step is vital to revive the Agricultural sector in the area, which has been abandoned for many years due to ISIS threats.

"The areas of Northern Jalawla have transformed into dens and havens of ISIS terrorists over the past few years. It became a launchpad for nearly daily mortar attacks that inflicted both human and material damage."