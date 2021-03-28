Deep and huge differences halt the budget passing, Kurdish MP says

Shafaq News/ The Head of the Islamic Party of Kurdistan’s bloc in the Iraqi Parliament said disagreements over the Federal Budget bill are yet to be resolved, ruling out the possibility of putting the bill into vote in today's session.

MP Salim Hamza said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency today, Sunday, "differences over the budget between the blocs continue ans and the negotiations are underway," citing "profound differences" between the parties involved.

"The passing of the bill is not halted by the issue of Kurdistan's share of the budget. There are Shiite-Shiite and Shiite-Sunni differences over the bill: the governorate's allocations and the exchange rate of the dollar."

"Some political parties do not want the 2021 budget to be approved. They Benefit from the current situation."

The head of the bloc said, "passing the budget today is very unlikely. The differences are deep, huge, and many."