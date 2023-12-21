Decline in unemployment rates in Iraq for 2022: Statista Reports
Shafaq News / A recent statistical report conducted by the German company Statista revealed a decrease in unemployment rates among the youth in Iraq for the past year, 2022.
As per a table released by the company, "The unemployment rate among the youth in Iraq decreased in 2022 by one percentage point (2.81%) to 34.59%, compared to 35.06% in 2021 and a decrease from 36.84% in 2020."
The report indicated that "youth unemployment in Iraq experienced its most substantial decline during 2019 and 2018, reaching 33.90% and 29.56% respectively."
Youth unemployment rates in any country or region refer to the portion of the total labor force aged between 15 to 24 years old, actively seeking employment but currently without work. This measurement excludes economically inactive individuals such as full-time students or those who have been long-term unemployed.