Death toll of the Hamdaniya fire rises to 113, dozens are yet to be identified

Shafaq News/ The death toll of the fire that engulfed a wedding hall in Nineveh's district of Hamdaniya has rose to 113, the governorate's health directorate revealed on Monday.
"The number of victims has risen to 113, including 41 bodies that have not been identified," an official statement said, "twelve injured individuals have been sent abroad for medical care. Eight more are expected to follow."
The security authorities reported that over 200 people were killed or injured in the wedding hall fire in the al-Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul.
Dozens were transferred to hospitals in the Kurdistan Region for medical care.
On Wednesday, the Iraqi government declared a three-day nationwide mourning period in tribute to the victims of the tragic incident.