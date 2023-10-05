Death toll in the wedding hall fire rises to 122

Shafaq News / A recent statistical report released by the Nineveh Governorate Health Department has revealed a heartbreaking surge in the death toll resulting from the devastating fire at the Al-Heitham"l wedding hall in the Hamdaniya district. The number of victims has now reached 122, predominantly women and children.

Last month, at the end of September, security authorities reported that over 200 individuals lost their lives or sustained injuries in the tragic incident at the wedding hall, east of Mosul. Dozens of the injured were transferred to hospitals in the Kurdistan Region for urgent medical care.

In response, the Iraqi government declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting Wednesday, extending condolences to the victims.