Death row inmate succumbs to his illness

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly died from a severe illness earlier today, Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 29 years old inmate sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

Elsewhere, an attack by an explosive device targeted the residence of the civilian activist, Zein el-Abidin Nadhem, 21, in Um Harkous area, Urr sub-district in the East of Nasiriyah.

"The blast resulted in material damages to the front yard of the house and the activist's vehicle," a source said.