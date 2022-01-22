Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Death row inmate in al-Hout dies from cardiac arrest

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-22T12:10:36+0000
Death row inmate in al-Hout dies from cardiac arrest

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly died from a cardiac attack earlier today, Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 36 years old inmate from Mosul was sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

The prisoner passed away after being transferred to the Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

related

Death row inmate in al-Hout dies

Date: 2022-01-14 07:44:31
Death row inmate in al-Hout dies

A new death case registered in Nasiriyah prison

Date: 2021-05-28 09:45:39
A new death case registered in Nasiriyah prison

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from Tuberculosis

Date: 2021-08-01 08:23:01
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from Tuberculosis

Angry protestors block a main road in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-08-13 16:46:33
Angry protestors block a main road in Nasiriyah

Demonstrations in Nasiriyah protest hanging Soleimani's Photos

Date: 2021-05-07 16:34:51
Demonstrations in Nasiriyah protest hanging Soleimani's Photos

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Date: 2021-09-19 16:24:53
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Protestors throw garbage in the Nasiriyah Municipality headquarters 

Date: 2021-06-19 21:07:59
Protestors throw garbage in the Nasiriyah Municipality headquarters 

The number of injuries in Al-Haboubi square clashes rises to 49

Date: 2020-11-27 14:14:15
The number of injuries in Al-Haboubi square clashes rises to 49