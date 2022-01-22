Death row inmate in al-Hout dies from cardiac arrest

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly died from a cardiac attack earlier today, Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 36 years old inmate from Mosul was sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

The prisoner passed away after being transferred to the Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.