Death row inmate in al-Hout dies for unknown reasons

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-27T17:50:30+0000
Death row inmate in al-Hout dies for unknown reasons

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly passed away for unknown reasons, earlier today, Sunday. 

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 23 years old inmate from Mosul sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism perished for unknown reasons.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

