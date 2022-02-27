Death row inmate in al-Hout dies for unknown reasons

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly passed away for unknown reasons, earlier today, Sunday. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 23 years old inmate from Mosul sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism perished for unknown reasons. The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

