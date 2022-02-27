Report
Death row inmate in al-Hout dies for unknown reasons
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-27T17:50:30+0000
Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly passed away for unknown reasons, earlier today, Sunday.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 23 years old inmate from Mosul sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism perished for unknown reasons.
The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.
