Death row inmate in al-Hoot Prison dies from severe respiratory disease

2023-07-18T13:43:16+00:00

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, colloquially known as al-Hoot (the Whale), reportedly died from a severe respiratory illness earlier today, Tuesday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 28 years old Baghdad-born inmate who has been sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

Tuberculosis has been a frequent cause of death among death row inmates in Iraqi prisons.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio