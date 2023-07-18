Death row inmate in al-Hoot Prison dies from severe respiratory disease
Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, colloquially known as al-Hoot (the Whale), reportedly died from a severe respiratory illness earlier today, Tuesday.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 28 years old Baghdad-born inmate who has been sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis.
The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.
Tuberculosis has been a frequent cause of death among death row inmates in Iraqi prisons.