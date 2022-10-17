Death row inmate in al-Hillah prison dies from severe respiratory disease

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in al-Hillah Central Prison reportedly died from a severe respiratory illness earlier today, Monday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Mosul-born inmate who has been sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

Tuberculosis has been a frequent cause of death among death row inmates in Iraqi prisons.