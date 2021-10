Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar Governorate reported on Wednesday that two members of al-Qaeda had been sentenced to death.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Based on the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, the Criminal Court in Dhi Qar issued a death sentence by hanging to death for two residents of Diyala."

The two Al-Qaeda elements have been convicted of handing over citizens to al-Qaeda to kill them.