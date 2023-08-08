Deadly ISIS Attack Targets PMF in Eastern Saladin, Iraq

Shafaq News/ A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed and another wounded in an attack orchestrated by ISIS militants, marking a concerning escalation of violence in the eastern region of Saladin Governorate.

The attack, which occurred late Monday night, targeted a station operated by the PMF's 88th Brigade within the Al-Fatha sector along the rugged Hemrin Mountains east of Saladin.

The terrorists, armed with RBG7 weaponry, killed one PMF member and injured another.

Eastern Saladin and the Fatha sector have long been identified as fertile grounds and strongholds for ISIS elements.

The ISIS insurgency emerged as a significant threat in Iraq in 2014 when the group seized large swaths of territory and declared a self-proclaimed caliphate.

Iraqi security forces, along with international coalitions, engaged in protracted efforts to push back and ultimately defeat ISIS, leading to the liberation of significant territory by 2017. However, remnants of the group have persisted, launching sporadic attacks and seeking to regain a foothold in certain regions.