Dead and injuries in Muthanna blast

Shafaq news/ a massive blast occurred in a strategic oil pipeline in Muthanna Governorate, near a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency that the blast took place on the international highway in Al-Rumaitha district, North of Muthanna.

In the same context, a security source revealed that two civilians were killed and 26 others were injured, including 11 members of the Popular Mobilization, in addition to material damages.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement today that the blast resulted in the death of two children and the injury of 28 people, including 9 from PMF.

For its part, PMF published a statement saying five injuries and one dead of its 44th Brigade were recorded. Parts of the headquarters were also damaged.

"As for the causes of this explosion, we have no further details, and we will wait the investigation results.” PMF added.