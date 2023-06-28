Day of Arafat: Iranian Pilgrims in the Thousands Head for Karbala

Shafaq News/ Nader Omidzadeh, the incumbent governor of Khorramshahr, on Wednesday said that a tally of more than 85,000 Iranians had embarked on a pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala to partake in the Day of Arafat ceremonies, a journey made over the course of the previous six days through the Shalemcheh border crossing.

Omidzadeh spoke of the high-volume pilgrimage with a tone of satisfaction, acknowledging the large influx of pilgrims originating from various regions across the country, with a majority being from the province of Khuzestan.

The past few days have seen a heartening swell of devotees journeying to the revered shrines; their destination being the Day of Arafat ceremonies.

"A staggering number exceeding 85,000 pilgrims went through Shalamcheh border crossing, all intent on reaching the sacred city of Karbala to partake in the observance of the Day of Arafat."

Omidzadeh assured that concerted efforts made to facilitate a hassle-free journey for the pilgrims. The measures have been implemented so that they may safely and comfortably return to their respective provinces and hometowns.