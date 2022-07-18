Dawa party: we will not engage in any political conflict with any party

Shafaq News / The Islamic Dawa party, headed by Nouri al-Maliki, stressed that it will not be dragged to an internal conflict.

The party said in a statement that some parties are trying to "ignite strife between us, the sons of the Sadrists", adding, "we have not engaged in any political conflict with any party, and were never dragged into side conflicts that will distance us from our national Islamic goals."

"There are signs of stalkers and secret agencies' attempts to ignite strife, wishing to turn Iraq into a conflict arena through leaking fake (documents), which has been clarified to our people."

The party called on the Iraqi people not to be "lured into a conflict that doesn't serve anyone but the enemies of Islam and the homeland."

Earlier on Monday, The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on al-Maliki, to quit politics.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "My death will bring joy for Israel, the U.S., the terrorists, and the corrupt. However, it is surprising that threats are coming from the Dawa Party, affiliated with al-Sadr family, its head, al-Maliki, a Shiite party that claims to prioritize the strength of the doctrine."

The Shiite cleric called on the heads of the blocs allied with al-Maliki, as well as the latter's tribe, to condemn the former PM's recent leaked statements, noting that they must condemn not only accusing him of being a collaborator with Israel and the U.S., but also his attack on the Iraqi security forces, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), and inciting a Shiite-Shiite conflict.

"I advise him (al-Maliki) to quit politics and asl for god's forgiveness, or surrender himself and the corrupt to the judicial authorities", he added.

These developments come a few hours after a series of leaked recordings, attributed to al-Maliki, appeared, in which he allegedly insults influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said on Sunday that al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (PMF) leaders and members are "a whole nation of Jihadists".

Al-Maliki said in a tweet, "Since day one, I supported it (PMF), and stood against all attempts to target it."

He added, "Fabrications and falsification will never succeed in ruining my relationship with our armed forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, who are the protectors of the homeland, as well as the country's political process."