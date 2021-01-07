Dari organization provided treatment for 109118 citizens in Iraq last December

Shafaq News / Dari Humanitarian Organization announced that it had provided treatment to 109118 citizens during the past month throughout Iraq.

The organization said that it provided the citizens with services related to primary health care, mental health, physical therapy, gynecological and obstetric health, vaccinations, nutrition, health awareness, and education.

It indicated that the total beneficiaries of Dari services in Al-Anbar governorate reached 39,036 citizens, distributed among its centers and clinics funded by WHO, while the total number of beneficiaries of Dari services reached 65,984 citizens in Nineveh.

In Saladin Governorate, the total number of beneficiaries from Dari clinics' services for reproductive health funded by UNFPA reached 4,098 female citizens.