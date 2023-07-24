Danish government denies diplomatic mission withdrawal from Iraq

Shafaq News / The Danish Foreign Ministry refuted claims of its diplomatic mission's withdrawal from Iraq following protests in Baghdad triggered by the burning of a copy of the Quran in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Iraq expressed condemnation over the Quran burning incident outside its embassy in Copenhagen. A spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated, "The diplomatic staff of the Danish mission in Baghdad left Iraqi territory two days ago."

However, a spokesperson for the Danish Foreign Ministry clarified that the embassy in Baghdad has been closed due to the summer vacation since July 22 and asserted, "We have not withdrawn from Iraq."

The spokesperson declined to comment on the possibility of employees leaving Iraq during the closure period.

Last Friday, a far-right individual in Denmark burned the Quran and desecrated the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen. The extremist Danish group, "Danske Patrioterst", published a video showing a man burning the Quran and subsequently stomping on the Iraqi flag.

On Monday, two members of the same extremist group repeated the act of burning the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.

In response to the incidents, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry called on the European Union authorities to "swiftly reconsider the so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate."

On Saturday, thousands of Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad amid heightened security measures, and the bridges leading to the Green Zone, which houses several foreign embassies, were closed after protesters attempted to reach the Danish embassy.