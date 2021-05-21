Report

"Dangerous prisoners" to be transferred from Nineveh to "tighter prisons"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-21T17:44:23+0000
"Dangerous prisoners" to be transferred from Nineveh to "tighter prisons"

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced on Friday issuing instructions to transfer "dangerous" prisoners from Nineveh to Mahkamah prisons.

Rasool did not disclose the names of these prisoners, who are more likely to be dangerous ISIS terrorists. 

 These instructions came after 21 prisoners escaped a few weeks ago from prison in Al-Muthanna.

"There is a special plan for dangerous prisoners, and the security situation in Nineveh is becoming better. There is security and stability, and the forces are carrying out specific operations to pursue ISIS remnants", Rasool pointed out.

