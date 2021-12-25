"Dangerous Phenomenon".. al-Fatah warns of the serial resignation of governors amid legislative void

Shafaq News/ The leading figure in al-Fatah alliance, Fadhel al-Fatlawi, warned of the perilous phenomenon of forcing governors to resign which culminated in the absence of the legislative authority after the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament prior to the October 10 election. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Fatlawi, said that some parties are taking advantage of the parliamentary void to force governors to surrender their duties, in reference to the suspicious resignation of the governors of Najaf and Dhi Qar. "Other resignations will follow in other governorates, like al-Diwaniyah, al-Muthanna, and Babel," he added. Yesterday, Friday, the Governor of Najaf, Loay al-Yasiri, submitted his resignation from his position officially. Al-Yasiri's resignation comes only a few hours after the resignation of Dhi Qar's governor, Ahmed al-Khafaji, and appointing a new governor known for his ties with the Sadrist movement. "This dangerous phenomenon is orchestrated by certain political parties that aim to take over the local governments. It is taking advantage of the absence of the Iraqi parliament and the vulnerability of the Federal Government amid growing crises in Southern and mid-Iraq," he concluded.

