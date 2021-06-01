Report

Dangerous ISIS terrorist apprehended in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-01T14:11:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested an ISIS terrorist implicated in many terrorist activities, including delivering booby-trapped vehicles into transporting families of ISIS terrorists across the borders into the Iraqi territories.

An After-Action-Review issued by the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate said that it received intel confirming that a dangerous terrorist returned to Iraq from a neighboring country.

The Directorate said that the terrorist was in charge of trans-border transportation of booby-trapped vehicles to Baghdad and al-Anbar. He also cooperated with his sibling to transport ISIS fighter's families from Syria and served as "al-Hisba" official in the terrorist organization of ISIS before the liberation wars.

A task force from the Military Intelligence detachment in the 10th company, the Intelligence detachments of the 39th Infantry Brigade, and the third regiment tracked the movements of the terrorist, located him, and arrested him al-Ramadi market.

"The terrorist was wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism," the Directorate said.

