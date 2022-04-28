Danaee-Far: Tehran can help the Iraqi forces overcome the political impasse

Shafaq News/Iran's former ambassador to Iraq, Hasan Danaee Fard, on Thursday said that his country can help Baghdad overcome the current political deadlock impeding the formation of the federal government.

In an interview with the Iranian Labour News Agency, ILNA, Danee-far said that he held "frank, transparent, and clear talks" with officeholders in the Kurdistan Region during a recent visit.

The Iranian diplomat visited the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, on April 10 as a part of a high-profile delegation that met with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the region's President Nechirvan Barzani, and Premier Masrour Barzani.

Danee-far said that Iran can provide the assistance the Iraqi political forces need to end the stalemate, indicating that the visit of Iraq's parliament speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, to the Iranian capital was for this purpose.

Earlier this week, al-Halboosi arrived in Tehran on an official visit that was his first since May 2018.