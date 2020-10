Shafaq News / five people were killed and wounded on Wednesday in a Daesh attack on a village in Khanaqin district; Diyala governorate.A security source told Shafaq News agency.

He added that the Daesh militants had kidnapped three residents before releasing them later .

The terrorist organization attacked the civilians frequently in Iraq especially in Nineveh and Diyala governorates where it still having strongholds.