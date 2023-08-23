DMC sounds alarm on paid advertisements promoting Leaked exam on Instagram

Shafaq News/ The Digital Media Center (DMC) on Wednesday said it has identified several paid advertisements selling leaked exam questions on Instagram.

A DMC statement said that several Instagram accounts shared promoted posts claiming possession of exam papers for middle school, high school, primary, and vocational levels.

DMC indicated that some of these sponsored posts brazenly discuss individuals offering to alter exam grades, thereby misleading students with what they promise in these posts.

DMC emphasized that all these ads redirect users to the Telegram platform, where specific channels request certain amounts of money, purportedly in exchange for the exam papers.

The center warned the students and other users against engaging with these advertisements or communicating with the linked channels and pages, both on Instagram and Telegram.

DMC reiterated its call for Meta's advertising team to thoroughly review and verify the content of these ads before approving them, stressing that such illicit and user-harming advertisements can no longer be tolerated.