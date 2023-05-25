Czech's Top Diplomat Signals Willingness to Boost Iraq's Military Industry

Shafaq News/ The Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavský, on Thursday expressed his country's willingness to help bolster Iraq's military industry, epitomizing his nation's deep-rooted commitment to global security.

"We navigated through issues of paramount importance, those transcending regional boundaries and extending into the global sphere. Russia's unwarranted aggression against Ukraine stands as a stark illustration of a menace posing threats to world nations," Lipavský said in a joint press conference alongside his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

In recognition of Iraq's instrumental role as a mediator in reviving Iranian-Saudi ties, Lipavský applauded its seminal contributions to fostering regional stability in the Middle East.

"We touched upon matters of mutual interest. I mentioned a forthcoming symposium organized by Czech businesspersons in Baghdad to highlight prospects of bilateral cooperation," he elaborated.

Lipavský, lauding Iraq's metamorphosis over the past few years, noted its unyielding stance in combatting extremist factions, chiefly the Islamic State.

"This commendable shift has set the nation on an altered trajectory," he emphasized.

Reiterating his country's unwavering resolve to fortify its relation with Iraq, Lipavský affirmed, "We are willing to foster and deepen our ties with Iraq, specifically in the defense industry.

The diplomat highlighted his country's readiness to proactively assist in ameliorating Iraq's security environment.