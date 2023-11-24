Currency exchange shop owners apprehend Asian gang in Najaf for robbing Iraqi citizens

Shafaq News / An official security source in Najaf governorate reported today, Friday, that citizens who own currency exchange shops arrested an Asian gang in the city center.

The source mentioned, "Citizens who own currency exchange shops in Najaf arrested two young men from Pakistan. They were forming a gang to rob Iraqi citizens in Al-Rawan Street in the city center."

The source explained that "the arrest took place after members of the gang robbed an Iraqi citizen of a sum of money equivalent to 20 million Iranian Toman. The gang members were transferred to a security center to complete the legal procedures against them."