Cultural gulf forums program launched in Erbil, to continue until 2025

Shafaq News / A conference was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday to clarify the Cultural Gulf Forums program, which is set to continue until 2025. The organizing committee explained that each Iraqi province would have its cultural forum under different themes, capitalizing on the Gulf 25 sports event held in Basra governorate.

Mohammed Rashid, a member of the Arab Cultural Summit Conference supervising the program, said at a press conference, "Capitalizing on the Gulf Basra 25, we will announce the Gulf governorates Forums program, which will be distributed across all Iraqi governorates through several cultural forums, starting with Maysan under the title Gulf Cultural Architecture." He noted that the launch conference began in the city of Erbil.

Rashid added, "In Erbil, it will be titled the Gulf Erbil Tourism, in Sulaymaniyah under the title Gulf Sulaymaniyah Investment, in addition to Gulf Babil Civilization, Gulf Baghdad Economy, Gulf Holy Karbala for Religious Tourism, and Gulf al-Anbar for Reconstruction and Stability."

In turn, Sirwan Tawfiq, Director of Marketing at Erbil Tourism, told Shafaq News Agency that "this program includes holding many forums and conferences in all Iraqi provinces on various topics, with events in Erbil province focusing on the tourism sector."

The Arab Cultural Summit Conference oversees the program, coordinated by the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, with the participation of several other entities. Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that these events would continue for two years, hosting numerous cultural forums across Iraqi provinces.