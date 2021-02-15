Report

Covid-19 new variant found in Iraq for the first time

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-15T10:32:34+0000
Covid-19 new variant found in Iraq for the first time

Shafaq News/ The new Covid-19 variant was recorded in Iraq in addition to infected cases among children, the ministry of health and environment said Monday.

In a press conference, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi warned citizens of the new strain of Covid-19 which discovered among some citizens, adding that the ministry had provided all capabilities to defeat the pandemic.

The Iraqi Minister of Health; the virus pandemic could also affect children, indicating that several cases have been recorded.

It’s noteworthy that Iraq extended restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until February 18.

The lockdown is from 0800 p.m. to 0800 a.m., including a total curfew on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

So far, Iraq recorded 643,852cases and more than 13,000 deaths.

