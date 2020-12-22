Report

Covid-19: new precautionary measures in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cabinet approved, on Tuesday, precautionary measures to dealing with the new coronavirus strain.

A statement by the Media Office said the Council of Ministers took a set of measures to prevent the spread of corona virus which are:

·        using masks and keeping social distancing

·        Banning all flights from to United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Japan as well as preventing entry to arrivals from these countries except Iraqis.

·        Securing the money allocated to Pfizer to obtain the vaccine (about 15 million dollars)

·        Close social facilities (restaurants, malls, etc.) for two weeks, starting from December 24, 2020.

·        Close all land border crossings, except for emergency cases.

So far, Iraq registered 586,503 cases, 524,344 recoveries and 12,725 deaths

