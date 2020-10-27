Covid-19: more than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 4510 new cases to take its total to 459908, the health ministry said.

It reported 53 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10724.

It also reported 3488 recoveries to take its total to 388081 (84.4%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 398.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (752) and recoveries (730) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 17 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna with 18 cases.

While the least number of infections were recorded also in Muthanna (13 cases)

Six governorates recorded today no fatalities Saladin, Al-Anbar, Karbala, Al-Diwaniyah, and Medical City.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2794774 tests in all governorates.