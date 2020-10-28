Covid-19: more than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 4043 new cases to take its total to 463951, the health ministry said.

It reported 46 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10770.

It also reported 2929 recoveries to take its total to 391010.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 420.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (686) and Baghdad/Rusafa leads the recoveries (520) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 14 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Dhi Qar with 33 cases, while Karbala registered no recoveries.

The least number of infections were recorded also in Dhi Qar (32 cases)

Six governorates recorded today no fatalities Muthanna, Al-Anbar, Maysan, Diyala, Al-Diwaniyah, and Medical City.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2814495 tests in all governorates.



