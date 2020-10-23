Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-23T13:20:57+0000
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 3785 new cases to take its total to 445949, the health ministry said.

It reported 48 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10513.

It also reported 3362 recoveries to take its total to 375188 (84.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 434.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (742) and recoveries (993) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 10 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Dhi Qar and Al-Anbar with 24 cases.

While the lest number of infections were recorded in Karbala (23 cases)

Four governorates recorded today no fatalities Najaf, Karbala, Al-Diwaniyah and Muthanna.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2724328 tests in all governorates.


related

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:57:22
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-30 12:34:59
COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3920 new cases and 49 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-20 12:53:56
COVID-19: 3920 new cases and 49 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:43:16
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 2834 new cases and 2339 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-05 14:29:36
COVID-19: 2834 new cases and 2339 recoveries in Iraq today

Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions

Date: 2020-09-07 20:12:40
Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions

Covid-19: about 2000 recoveries and 3000 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-25 13:52:29
Covid-19: about 2000 recoveries and 3000 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-16 14:35:26
Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today