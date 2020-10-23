Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 3785 new cases to take its total to 445949, the health ministry said.

It reported 48 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10513.

It also reported 3362 recoveries to take its total to 375188 (84.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 434.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (742) and recoveries (993) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 10 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Dhi Qar and Al-Anbar with 24 cases.

While the lest number of infections were recorded in Karbala (23 cases)

Four governorates recorded today no fatalities Najaf, Karbala, Al-Diwaniyah and Muthanna.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2724328 tests in all governorates.