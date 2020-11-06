Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 3568 new cases to take its total to 493139, the health ministry said.

It reported 69 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11244.

It also reported 3060 recoveries to take its total to 423266 (85.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 395.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (614) and recoveries (710) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 20 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Dhi Qar with 17 cases.

While the least number of infections were recorded in Maysan (30 cases)

Two governorates recorded today no fatalities Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Anbar.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2970814 tests in all governorates.