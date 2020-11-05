Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 3701 new cases to take its total to 489571, the health ministry said.

It reported 47 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11175.

It also reported 2971 recoveries to take its total to 420206 (85.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 412.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (582) and recoveries (603) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 9 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna with 29 cases.

While the lest number of infections were recorded in Maysan (17 cases)

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities Karbala, Wasit, Al-Diwaniyah, Al-Anbar and Muthanna.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2950888 tests in all governorates.