Covid-19: more than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 3184 new cases to take its total to 501733, the health ministry said.

It reported 53 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11380.

It also reported 3305 recoveries to take its total to 432233 (86.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 376.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (639) and Baghdad/ Rusafa lead it in recoveries (642) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 15 deaths.

The least number of recoveries (26) and infections (12) is registered in Karbala.

While the least number of fatalities were recorded in Dhi Qar and Medical City (1 case each)

Seven governorates recorded today no fatalities Al-Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Babel, Diyala, Karbala, Najaf and Al-Anbar.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3019706 tests in all governorates.