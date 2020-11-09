Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Covid-19: more than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-09T14:21:11+0000
Covid-19: more than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 3184 new cases to take its total to 501733, the health ministry said.

It reported 53 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11380.

It also reported 3305 recoveries to take its total to 432233 (86.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 376.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (639) and Baghdad/ Rusafa lead it in recoveries (642) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 15 deaths.

The least number of recoveries (26) and infections (12) is registered in Karbala.

While the least number of fatalities were recorded in Dhi Qar and Medical City (1 case each)

Seven governorates recorded today no fatalities Al-Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Babel, Diyala, Karbala, Najaf and Al-Anbar.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3019706 tests in all governorates.

related

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:43:16
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Official Iranian confirmation: Coronavirus infections tripled after "Muharram"

Date: 2020-09-17 18:57:38
Official Iranian confirmation: Coronavirus infections tripled after "Muharram"

Sinjar registers a new COVID-19 case

Date: 2020-08-19 12:34:31
Sinjar registers a new COVID-19 case

COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-04 12:54:23
COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

COVID-19: 67 fatalities, 3396 cases and 2312 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-11 13:03:27
COVID-19: 67 fatalities, 3396 cases and 2312 recoveries in Iraq today

Iraqi MoH: COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 80%

Date: 2020-09-22 14:51:28
Iraqi MoH: COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 80%

Kimadia provides Kirkuk with COVID-19 medicines and rapid test kits

Date: 2020-08-24 08:42:03
Kimadia provides Kirkuk with COVID-19 medicines and rapid test kits

The Health Committee in the Iraqi parliament: COVID-19 is now less virulent

Date: 2020-08-16 17:06:48
The Health Committee in the Iraqi parliament: COVID-19 is now less virulent