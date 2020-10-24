Iraq News

Covid-19: more than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-24T13:24:48+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 3204 new cases to take its total to 449153, the health ministry said.

It reported 55 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10568.

It also reported 3021 recoveries to take its total to 378209 (84.2%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 433.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (722) and recoveries (905) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 11 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna with 20 cases.

While the least number of infections were recorded in Babel (20 cases)

Saladin registered no recoveries while Muthanna registered no new infections.

Six governorates recorded today no fatalities Saladin, Muthanna, Al-Anbar, Kirkuk, Najaf, Al-Diwaniyah and.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2739678 tests in all governorates.


