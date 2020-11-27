Covid-19: more than 2500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 2545 new cases to take its total to 547215, the health ministry said.

It reported 42 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12167.

It also reported 1921 recoveries to take its total to 476297 (87.00%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 336.

Baghdad/ Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (405) and Baghdad/ Rusafa leads it in recoveries (412) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 16 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Duhok (2).

Seven governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Diyala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3407922 tests in all governorates.