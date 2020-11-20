Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 2543 new cases to take its total to 531769, the health ministry said.

It reported 49 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11883.

It also reported 2904 recoveries to take its total to 460394 (86.4%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 363.

Baghdad/ Rusafa leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (328) and Baghdad/ Karkh leads it in recoveries (651) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 12 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (27).

Nine governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Basra, Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3224305 tests in all governorates.