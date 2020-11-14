Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 2419 new cases to take its total to 516915, the health ministry said.

It reported 43 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11623.

It also reported 2370 recoveries to take its total to 444226 (85.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 385.

Baghdad/ Rusafa leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (536) and Baghdad/ Al-Karkh lead it in recoveries (620) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 11 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (18) while Saladin has no recoveries for today.

Nine governorates recorded today no fatalities Al-Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Saladin, Al-Anbar, Maysan, Wasit, Najaf, Medical City and Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3111672 tests in all governorates.