Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-14T10:55:17+0000
Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 2419 new cases to take its total to 516915, the health ministry said.

It reported 43 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11623.

It also reported 2370 recoveries to take its total to 444226 (85.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 385.

Baghdad/ Rusafa leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (536) and Baghdad/ Al-Karkh lead it in recoveries (620) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 11 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (18) while Saladin has no recoveries for today.

Nine governorates recorded today no fatalities Al-Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Saladin, Al-Anbar, Maysan, Wasit, Najaf, Medical City and Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3111672 tests in all governorates.

related

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-03 12:44:50
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 52 fatalities and 3577 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-10 13:06:52
COVID-19: 52 fatalities and 3577 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-05 13:00:36
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:43:16
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-06 14:14:00
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:57:22
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-23 13:20:57
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-30 12:34:59
COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today