Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 2483 new cases to take its total to 544670, the health ministry said.

It reported 39 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12125.

It also reported 2322 recoveries to take its total to 474376 (87.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 336.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (528) and Baghdad/ Rusafa leads it in recoveries (340) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 13 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Karbala (6).

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Diyala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3378165 tests in all governorates.