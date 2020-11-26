Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-26T13:25:59+0000
Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 2483 new cases to take its total to 544670, the health ministry said.

It reported 39 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12125.

It also reported 2322 recoveries to take its total to 474376 (87.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 336.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (528) and Baghdad/ Rusafa leads it in recoveries (340) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 13 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Karbala (6).

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Diyala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3378165 tests in all governorates.

 

 

 

 

related

Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-22 13:59:23
Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19: About 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-31 13:39:49
Covid-19: About 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions

Date: 2020-09-07 20:12:40
Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions

Corona virus stops the legislative authority in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-13 11:35:40
Corona virus stops the legislative authority in Iraq

Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-16 14:35:26
Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-29 11:22:16
Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

Date: 2020-08-24 15:19:07
Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-06 14:14:00
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today