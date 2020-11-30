Report

COVID-19: 2100+ new cases and 34 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-30T13:25:51+0000
Shafaq News / COVID-19 case-counts in Iraq are on the rise again, today, Monday, with 2,114 new cases confirmed.  The recovery and mortality cases over the past 24-hours amounted to 1,771 and 34 respectively.

 

According to the daily epidemiological report issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the total number of recovery cases amounted to 482,674, with a recovery rate of 87.4%. The net count of cases since the outbreak of the virus in the country has reached 552549, while the total number of patients amounted to 57617, 293 of them are in ICU. The death toll from the disease has reached 122,258.

 

 

