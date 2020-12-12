Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 1961 new cases to take its total to 556728, the health ministry said.

It reported 34 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12340.

It also reported 1743 recoveries to take its total to 486313 (87.40%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 277.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (457) and (261), while Al-Sulaymaniyah tops fatality toll with 9 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (12), while Karbala registered no fatalities.

Eight governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3543722 tests in all governorates.