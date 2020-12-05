Report

Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-05T13:57:01+0000
Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 1898 new cases to take its total to 562520, the health ministry said.

It reported 24 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12411.

It also reported 1885 recoveries to take its total to 491657 (87.40%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 239.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (424) and Baghdad/ Karkh leads it in recoveries (320) reported, while Medical City, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil shared the leading of the fatality toll with 4 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (12), while Saladin registered no fatalities.

Ten governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Diyala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3639831 tests in all governorates.

 

 

