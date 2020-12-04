Report

Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-04T12:35:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 1855 new cases to take its total to 560622, the health ministry said.

It reported 26 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12387.

It also reported 1909 recoveries to take its total to 489772 (87.40%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 256.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (340) and Baghdad/ Karkh leads it in recoveries (367) reported, while Nineveh leads the fatality toll with 5 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (12), while Saladin registered no fatalities.

Seven governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Najaf.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3609466 tests in all governorates.

