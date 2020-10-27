Covid-19: more than 1500 cases in Kurdistan today

Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-27
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Tuesday 1597 new cases to take its total to 71752, the health ministry said.

It reported 24 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2361.

It also reported 475 recoveries to take its total to 40909.

Erbil leads Kurdistan in the daily average number of new infections (703). And Duhok lead it in the daily number of recoveries (303) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 8 deaths.

While the least number of infections were recorded also in Raparin (12 cases)


