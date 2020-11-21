Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-21T13:49:27+0000
Covid-19: for the first time in months, less than 2000 new cases in Iraq within a day

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 1786 new cases to take its total to 533555, the health ministry said.

It reported 42 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11925.

It also reported 2646 recoveries to take its total to 463040 (86.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 366.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (275) and Baghdad/ Karkh leads it in recoveries (602) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 13 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (14), while Saladin registered no recoveries.

Nine governorates recorded today no fatalities including Al-Anbar, Najaf, and Wasit.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3244188 tests in all governorates.

