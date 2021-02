Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Kurdistan Democratic Bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Aram Naji Balti, has died today, Wednesday after battling coronavirus.

A medical source said to Shafaq News Agency Balti has died this morning in a hospital in Duhok Governorate after three months of struggling from the virus.

This is the third death of Coronavirus among members of parliament, in 2020, MPs Ghaida Kambash and Hussein Al-Zuhairi also died of the virus.